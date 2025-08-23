Alleged Serial Butt Sniffer Busted Once Again After $100K Bail

Cops were on Calese Carron Crowder like flies on a turd after the alleged butt sniffer was seemingly up to his old bum sniffing antics in SoCal this week, TMZ has learned.

Burbank police confirm to TMZ ... they have arrested 38-year-old Crowder after he was accused of sniffing someone's rear end -- an act he's been booked for on more than one occasion.

Cops say the incident occurred on Wednesday night at a store in Burbank, California.

Crowder's recent arrest comes mere weeks after CCC was arrested in Burbank for a similar incident, when surveillance footage allegedly showed him engaging in "lewd behavior" by sniffing a female shopper's butt at a store at the Empire Shopping Center.

At the time, Crowder was charged by prosecutors with one count of loitering with intent to commit a crime ... and ordered to pay $100,000 bail as a condition of his release.

Cops shared during the July case that Crowder had been on active parole and was a registered sex offender ... having been busted for similar incidents over the years.