Alleged Rüfüs Du Sol Rose Bowl Brawler Arrested for Assault and Battery

The man cops say went viral for knocking out a woman during a Rüfüs Du Sol concert is getting the book thrown at him -- he's been arrested on felony charges, TMZ has learned.

Pasadena PD tells TMZ ... Julio Cesar Lopez Zavala was arrested Thursday and booked for felony battery with great bodily injury, felony assault with great bodily injury and misdemeanor battery ... all for the vicious brawl that went down last week at the Rose Bowl concert.

You'll recall, a man -- who cops say is Zavala -- was recorded beating a woman unconscious on August 16 ... as Rüfüs Du Sol had everyone else in the stadium enjoying the beat.

The violent incident is said to have occurred after the woman accidentally spilled a drink on the man while walking to her seat.

The victim, who has chosen not to reveal her identity, spoke to KTLA about the incident ... saying she immediately apologized after spilling the drink, but the man accused her of doing it on purpose.

She said her attacker returned a half hour after the incident, allegedly screaming and threatening her before the violence that unfolded in the video.