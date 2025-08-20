Feisty High School Student Body Slammed by Staff Member, on Video

A high school in Northern California turned into a WWE Smackdown! earlier this week ... when a freshman class meeting ended with a staff member violently slamming a disruptive student to the ground.

Student Attacks Teacher & Then a Police Officer Does This pic.twitter.com/te3I98yZVL — 👊🏾BrutalFights🥶 (@brutalfightz2) August 20, 2025 @brutalfightz2

The incident went down at Lincoln High School in Lincoln, California -- about 30 miles north of Sacramento -- on Tuesday ... and, video currently blowing up on the internet shows a student and teacher getting into a pretty intense verbal argument in the gym.

The teacher appears to try to direct the student out of the gym ... and, a couple of times, he places a hand lightly on the student's arm to direct him into a hallway.

The kid clearly takes exception to that ... shoving the teacher off before throwing a jab and connecting with the adult's jaw. The kid throws a couple more glancing punches while the teacher turns his back and tries to walk away -- and another teacher helps guide the kid out the door.

The student pushes the teacher in the back into the door ... before a staff member, possibly a school resource officer, comes flying out of nowhere and grabs the student.

Through the closing door, you can see the staff member lift the kid up and slam him down to the floor ... bringing the other students in the gym to their feet.

We reached out to Western Placer Unified School District, and they tell us ... the student will face disciplinary action -- and law enforcement is also looking into the matter.

While tons of students watched this go down, we're told the issue was resolved quickly and the school day proceeded without further incident.

We're told, "The safety and well-being of students and staff remain the highest priority for Lincoln High School and the Western Placer Unified School District. The behavior displayed in this incident does not reflect the values of respect, responsibility, and kindness that the District upholds, and actions of this nature are not acceptable at any school."

However, they did not say whether the staff member will face any discipline for the controversial takedown.