Claressa Shields Training Diamond the Body For Potential 'Baddies Reunion' Fights

Play video content TMZ.com

Rapper Diamond The Body ain't about to risk getting embarrassed at the upcoming "Baddies" reunion -- she hit the boxing ring with Claressa Shields in case she has to get violent on those heaux!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained video of Claressa showing Diamond the ropes this week in an Atlanta gym, where they covered the basics ... bob, weave and even a few grapple moves.

Claressa has some extra time on her hands after her proposed fight with Laila Ali fell through, and having an undefeated world champ in her corner should give Diamond the upper hand when the reunion goes down at the end of September.

Diamond's been involved in several fights for the Zeus Network cameras to capture ... let's see which "Baddie" has the guts to step to her after seeing the training session with Claressa.

Last week, Diamond inked a deal with Megan Thee Stallion's former label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, earning praises from CEO Carl Crawford.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.