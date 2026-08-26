'Chucky' Look-Alike Captured by U.S. Marshals in Nevada

The "Chucky" look-alike manhunt has finally come to an end, and everyone can breathe a sigh of relief ... because the freak has been scooped up the feds in Nevada!

Zymire Hughes — who allegedly donned a Chucky style mask and scared the crap out of people in Philadelphia — was arrested Tuesday night by the United States Marshals Service in Las Vegas, according to authorities.

The U.S. Marshals posted a photo on X showing two of their officers taking the "Chucky" wannabe into custody after learning that he was reportedly hiding out in an apartment complex in southeast Vegas. The officers conducted surveillance inside the complex to locate Hughes and then moved in to arrest him without incident.

On August 19 ... authorities issued an arrest warrant for Hughes for aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and simple assault. Police say Hughes — while stepping into his "Chucky" alter ego — terrorized people in Philly's Center City district. Surveillance video allegedly showed Hughes chasing after a jogger with his frightening mask over his face!

While the cops identified him and got hot on his trail, Hughes skipped town and went out to Vegas, where he had ties. Now, he's cooling his heels inside the Clark County Detention Center and awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania.