Morgan Wallen Concert Peeing Suspect Arrested, Facing Assault Charges

The man accused of peeing all over a family at a Morgan Wallen concert has been arrested ... and he's now facing multiple criminal charges ... TMZ has learned.

Maryland Transportation Authority Police tell TMZ ... 33-year-old Jayson Reed was arrested in North Carolina following an investigation into the July 18 incident at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Play video content Video: Morgan Wallen Baltimore Concertgoer Alleges Man Peed on His Family Facebook

Police say Reed is charged with four counts of second-degree assault, public urination and other related offenses. He's currently being held in North Carolina pending extradition to Maryland.

As we reported ... Troy Grevelding told TMZ he was at the concert with his wife, brother and 8-year-old niece when a man directly behind them allegedly whipped out his penis and began urinating, splashing Troy, his family and other concertgoers.

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Troy said security removed the man from the stadium.

According to MDTA Police, officers initially responded to a report of a fight and escorted the suspect out. Investigators later learned he had allegedly urinated on concert attendees and tracked down additional witnesses who weren't interviewed at the scene.