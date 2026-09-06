Usher Gets Flirty With Taraji P. Henson During Las Vegas Show

Play video content Video: Usher Flirts With Taraji P. Henson During Las Vegas Performance @JPASC24

No awkward escape attempt this time ... Usher's latest onstage guest was loving every second of the attention.

That guest was "Empire" star Taraji P. Henson, who joined Usher onstage Saturday night during the first of three Las Vegas stops on his and Chris Brown's "The R&B Tour" at Allegiant Stadium.

Taraji danced around in a tiny black outfit as Usher worked his magic ... with the two getting up close and personal before sharing an intimate embrace.

And unlike some of the women Usher's invited up during this tour ... Taraji definitely looked like she was having a blast.

As we reported, Usher had a painfully awkward encounter in Nashville back in July when fan Gabrielle Cheyenne seemed less than thrilled by his sexy serenade ... prompting him to stop and acknowledge she didn't seem too into it.

Play video content Video: Viral Usher Fan Admits She Was Trying to Get on Stage With Chris Brown TMZ.com

Gabrielle later told us on "TMZ Live" she was actually hoping to get picked by Breezy instead ... and Usher appeared to have some fun with the viral moment at a later show, warning fans not to come onstage if they weren't ready to get down.