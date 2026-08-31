U.S. Open Opponent Goes Viral for Smashing Her Racket After Loss

Emma Navarro was celebrating a hard-fought U.S. Open victory Monday ... but her opponent was having a very different kind of moment just behind her.

Navarro beat her opponent -- Lois Boisson -- in a three-set first-round battle at the U.S. Open ... but the drama didn't end when the final point was over, as Boisson was seen smashing her racket repeatedly into the ground while Navarro celebrated her win.

Tennis player breaking their racket in background while winner celebrating in foreground. Player mad after losing, amazing camera work Navarro Boisson pic.twitter.com/2qJg4x7mbr @mediagnome16

The rackets remained scattered on the court as Boisson walked away, with ball girls eventually coming over to collect them.

Navarro, meanwhile, appeared completely unaware of the meltdown unfolding behind her as she celebrated a victory that had taken two days to complete.

🤯🚨 MAJOR CRASHOUT ALERT 🚨🤯



Lois Boisson loses to Emma Navarro at the US Open— then absolutely loses her mind (and probably some money)



This is an all time double racquet destruction pic.twitter.com/0HvbMwcOI3 @AllKindsWeather

The match originally began Sunday but was interrupted by rain that swept through the New York City area, forcing play on the outdoor courts to be suspended.

Navarro and Boisson returned Monday to finish what they had started, with Navarro ultimately surviving the unusual two-day battle.

Navarro later acknowledged just how strange the rain delay made the match, saying it was difficult to stop after putting so much work into reaching that point -- only to return the next day feeling as if both players were starting over.