Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios Provisionally Banned from Sport After He Tests Positive for Cocaine

Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios' tennis career is in question after he tested positive for cocaine ahead of a match in Mallorca.

Nick announced on Instagram Wednesday he was provisionally suspended from tennis in June after he tested positive for the drug on the Spanish Island ... while admitting he knows he messed up big time.

He apologized to his fans, family, and sponsors, as well as the kids who idolize him, adding ... "I know the example this sets and I'm deeply disappointed in myself."

He then went on to share some context around what led up to this low moment in his career. He explained the several injuries he sustained over the last few years took a "huge toll" on his mental and physical health, noting ... "My body hasn't been able to do what my mind expects it to do, and coming to terms with being near the end of my career has been harder than I ever imagined."

He said "letting go" of the sport "is one of the hardest things" he's ever done in his life, and he oftentimes felt "helpless and alone."

The former Wimbledon finalist further announced he would be stepping away from public life for 28 days to focus on "getting myself right" and promised to "do the work and come back better."

The International Tennis Integrity Agency said the 31-year-old provided a sample during an ATP 250 event on June 22, and a laboratory confirmed the presence of benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, on July 17. The ITIA placed Nick on a mandatory suspension.

Nick has the chance to appeal the decision, the ITIA said, but has not done so. The org added Nick is "not allowed to play in, coach at, or attend any events organised or sanctioned by World Tennis, WTA, ATP, the Grand Slams, or any national association."

The tennis pro reached his career-high world singles ranking of 13 in October 2016 ... but has since slipped to 919th in the world, and has struggled through several injuries and personal issues over the last few years.

For instance, in 2023, he pleaded guilty to assault after he pushed his ex, Chiara Passari, while she was waiting for an Uber ... though the judge eventually threw out the charge.

He also checked himself into a psychiatric unit after having suicidal thoughts following his second-round Wimbledon loss in 2019.