Pickleball Stars Take the Court to Celebrate National Pickleball Day

Check out these super cool celebs touching balls ... pickleballs that is, 'cause it's National Pickleball Day!

Nothing quite catches your eye like blonde bombshells playing pickleball -- or any celeb for that matter -- for example, pro tennis player Genie Bouchard, who can make doing both tennis and pickleball look soooo good.

Hannah Palmer is getting in on the action too ... and when she's sported up for a game, it's definitely not a swing and a miss.