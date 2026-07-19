Celebrities Eating Ice Cream For National Ice Cream Day
National Ice Cream Day Celebs Scream for Ice Cream!
Published
It's National Ice Cream Day ... and you're not the only one screaming for ice cream ... Hollywood is joining the chorus too!!!
That's because even A-listers aren't immune to a little sweet treat, especially as temps pick up this summer.
Celebs like Sydney Sweeney and Ryan Seacrest have been snapped indulging in a little ice cream. Tyra Banks couldn't be beat, though ... triple-fisting three cones at once!
But they aren't the only stars who love satisfying their sweet tooth ... check out our gallery to see all the ice cream lovers!