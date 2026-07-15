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Famous Athletes Hot Shots: Guess Who Before Tonight's ESPYs

Famous Athletes Hot Shots Guess Who Happy ESPYs Night!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Famous Athletes Hot Shots Guess Who!
Launch Gallery
Guess The Hot Athlete! Launch Gallery

The 2026 ESPY awards can't go down tonight without you playing an enticing round of Guess Who: athletes edition!

Check out our gallery -- you'll run into ESPY nominees like Aryna Sabalenka, Terence "Bud" Crawford, Nelly Korda, and Lionel Messi ... but we also sprinkled in some iconic athletes like Simone Biles and Livvy Dunne.

And make sure you stick around tonight -- we'll be dropping the ESPYs action coming in hot!

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