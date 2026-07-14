Kylie Jenner's Dream Body For Dream Bikinis Will Make You Go Wild

Holy moly ... Kylie Jenner is gracing us with possibly the hottest shots of the summer yet ... and what a time to dish them out.

Check out the gallery -- yeah, we probably don't need to tell you twice -- Kylie's showing off her irresistible summer bod ... and the latest pics that will be going into your collection -- we know you keep one -- are these featuring Ky in a sexy leopard print and metallic silver two-piece bikini ... awooga!

Sources say ... the leopard print is a fan favorite! But anyway ... hey, eyes over here! Those curves that could kill can make your heart stop if you stare too long!

Kylie actually just dropped her dream bikinis on KHY ... and that's why you can see this Jenner girl doing some shopping on her Instagram.