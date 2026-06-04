Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Curves In A Micro Pink Bikini In Turks & Caicos

Kylie Jenner's Turks & Caicos getaway is still going strong ... and judging by the photos, her bikini collection is getting plenty of mileage.

Check out these new snaps ... the make-up mogul is splashing around in the water, rocking a metallic pink two-piece while soaking up the scorching weather from a tropical location.

The only thing sizzling more than the tropical temps? Kylie herself, who looked right at home striking poses in the sand and surf. Yes, it's kinda her thing.

As we've told you, Kylie has been living it up on a Kylie Cosmetics girls' brand trip -- and her crew was more than happy to play photographer while she served look after look.