Kylie Jenner Flaunts Curves in Tiny Camo Bikini on Turks & Caicos Trip

Kylie Jenner is serving military-grade thirst traps ... thanks to a tiny camo bikini that's impossible to miss.

The beauty mogul soaked up the sun in Turks and Caicos while celebrating a Kylie Cosmetics brand trip with friends ... stepping onto the beach in a barely-there camo two-piece that had all eyes locked on her.

Kylie looked right at home striking a series of beachside poses that felt more swimsuit campaign than tropical getaway. With oversized hoop earrings, beachy waves and a sun-kissed glow, the reality star made the shoreline her personal runway.

Kylie appeared determined to make sure summer starts with a bang while reminding fans exactly why "King Kylie" became a thing in the first place ... and it's safe to say it was a successful operation.