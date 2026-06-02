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Kylie Jenner Flaunts Curves in Tiny Camo Bikini on Turks & Caicos Trip

Kylie Jenner Camo Couldn't Conceal These Curves!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Kylie Jenner Stuns In Stringy Camo Bikini During Turks and Caicos Vacay
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Curvy Kylie In Turks! Launch Gallery
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Kylie Jenner is serving military-grade thirst traps ... thanks to a tiny camo bikini that's impossible to miss.

The beauty mogul soaked up the sun in Turks and Caicos while celebrating a Kylie Cosmetics brand trip with friends ... stepping onto the beach in a barely-there camo two-piece that had all eyes locked on her.

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Kylie looked right at home striking a series of beachside poses that felt more swimsuit campaign than tropical getaway. With oversized hoop earrings, beachy waves and a sun-kissed glow, the reality star made the shoreline her personal runway.

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Kylie appeared determined to make sure summer starts with a bang while reminding fans exactly why "King Kylie" became a thing in the first place ... and it's safe to say it was a successful operation.

Flip through the gallery and see for yourself ... 'cause judging by these photos, mission accomplished!

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