Kylie Jenner Shows Off Curves In Pink Bikini During Turks & Caicos Vacation

Kylie Jenner is soaking up some sun on vacation -- and, unsurprisingly, she's not exactly packing much fabric.

The beauty mogul turned up the heat in Turks and Caicos, slipping into a pink snakeskin-print bikini that puts her famous curves front and center while she soaked up the sunshine.

Kylie looked right at home on the beach ... coffee in hand, poses flowing, and the camera never too far away as she enjoyed the island escape.

And LBH, the whole package was working overtime -- from the flowing brunette locks to the flawless glam, which was fitting considering the trip doubled as a Kylie Cosmetics getaway.