Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Lollipop Lovers For National Lollipop Day

National Lollipop Day Suck It Up, Buttercup

By TMZ Staff
Published
Ladies Lickin' Lollipops -- Give Me Some Sugar!
Launch Gallery
The Lollipop Life! Launch Gallery

In honor of National Lollipop Day, we're parading these famous suckers who are a sucker for sweets.

How many licks does it take to get to the end of our tasty photo gallery?!

Sticky stars like Ariana Grande and Avani Gregg are here for a good time and a sugar high ... and Iris Kendall is just licking the blues away!

0707-Ladies-Lickin-Lollipops-Sub1

Remi Bader is red-hot in a form-fitting dress, posing pretty with a red lolli!

Happy National Lollipop Day!

Related articles