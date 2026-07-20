Lollipop Lovers For National Lollipop Day
National Lollipop Day Suck It Up, Buttercup
Published
In honor of National Lollipop Day, we're parading these famous suckers who are a sucker for sweets.
How many licks does it take to get to the end of our tasty photo gallery?!
Sticky stars like Ariana Grande and Avani Gregg are here for a good time and a sugar high ... and Iris Kendall is just licking the blues away!
Remi Bader is red-hot in a form-fitting dress, posing pretty with a red lolli!
Happy National Lollipop Day!