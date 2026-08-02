Celebrity Sisters For National Sisters Day!

Time to spread that sisterly love, and what better way to do it than with some of the most famous celeb sisters ... some of whom you may be shocked to learn have a sibling at all!

Sunday is National Sisters Day ... and, of course, you've seen the glorious Bailey pair and the iconic Olsen twins ... but have you ever seen Dua Lipa's younger sister, Rina! You'll thank us later ... the Lipa genetics gave us not just one, but two sexy bombshells!

Speaking of bombshells ... no group of sisters has given us more jaw-dropping spectacles than the Kardashian and Jenner sisters.