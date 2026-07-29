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Eva Longoria Shows Off Sexy Bikini Body in Mediterranean Sea

Eva Longoria Shows Off Sizzlin' Curves In Mediterranean!!!

By TMZ Staff
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Eva Longoria Cools Off In Mediterranean Sea Wearing Animal Print Bikini
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Eva Longoria, The Beach Babe! Launch Gallery
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Eva Longoria recently took a refreshing dip in the Mediterranean Sea ... and she looks smokin' hot in her little bikini while soaking in some sun.

Check out the pics ... the former “Desperate Housewives” star is sporting a skimpy little animal-print number on the Marbella beach in Spain -- and looking stunning at 51.

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EL looked full of confidence for being nearly naked ... and she should be ... because the actress is toned in all the right places ... and curvy in the others!

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And while he wasn't in these recent snaps ... husband José "Pepe" Bastón was likely not far away.

You're not supposed to have vehicles on the beach ... but we're sure that dump truck will always be allowed.

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