Eva Longoria Shows Off Sexy Bikini Body in Mediterranean Sea

Eva Longoria recently took a refreshing dip in the Mediterranean Sea ... and she looks smokin' hot in her little bikini while soaking in some sun.

Check out the pics ... the former “Desperate Housewives” star is sporting a skimpy little animal-print number on the Marbella beach in Spain -- and looking stunning at 51.

EL looked full of confidence for being nearly naked ... and she should be ... because the actress is toned in all the right places ... and curvy in the others!

And while he wasn't in these recent snaps ... husband José "Pepe" Bastón was likely not far away.