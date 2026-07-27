Sami Sheen Hits The Shower In Crochet Bikini

Step aside ... because summer just got soaked with the crochet bikini queen ... the one and only Sami Sheen!!!

Check out the gallery ... the 22-year-old uploaded a fresh thirst trap on social media ... and let's just say her newest batch of hot shots will burn in your head.

Sami recently took to TikTok to shut down rumors that her dad, Charlie Sheen, supports her financially ... and here she is with her hands in the air like she just don't care.

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Normally, we would let Sami's sexy photos do all the talking ... but she's got a lot she wants to say too ... so have at it, SS.