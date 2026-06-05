Stars Showin' Off Their Pride: Trisha Paytas, Zac Posen, Sami Sheen and More
Stars Showin' Off Their Pride No Such Thing As Too Much Glitter!!!
Published
Pride Month brings out Hollywood's most colorful side ... and the stars don't exactly believe in subtlety. From rainbow fits to glitter-drenched celebrations, the A-list takes over the streets and turns them into one giant runway.
Leading the charge are Trisha Paytas, Zac Posen and Sami Sheen ... but the rainbow-filled celeb lineup doesn't stop there. Cara Delevingne, JoJo Siwa and Jonathan Bennett are celebrating loud and proud, while Mariah Carey, Yolanda Hadid and Paris Hilton are repping as proud allies.
If there's one thing about Pride, it's that everyone's invited to the party. Happy Pride Month, babes! 🌈