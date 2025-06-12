Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Sexy Stars With Roses For National Red Rose Day ... Grab With Caution!

By TMZ Staff
Stars With Red Roses
Red roses, red roses, no holding back ... send those red-hot stars on the Hollywood track!

It's National Red Rose Day, and while the decadent flower may be a symbol of romance and love (and the June birth flower), we're just gonna give these solo stars their hard-earned flowers!

Celebs like Brooklyn Beckham and Livvy Dunne showed off their petals with purpose,  and Amelia Gray hit the sheets with her single flower poppin' through!

0605-Yung-Gravy-Red-Roses-SUB

Meanwhile backstage, rapper Yung Gravy held up his stiff rose with pride ...

0605-Dream-Doll-Red-Roses-SUB

And Dream Doll planted this sensual selfie -- showin' off her bouquet of red roses!

Will you accept this rose and slide into our bloomin' gallery?! Watch out for the thorns 😘!

