Alessandra Ambrosio Turns Up Temps on Cheeky Cabo Vacay

Alessandra Ambrosio Cheeky In Cabo With My Hot Man!

Published
Alessandra Ambrosio Turns Up Temps On Cheeky Cabo Vacay
Alessandra Ambrosio brought the beach vibes and bikini tides to Cabo -- the top model scorched social media with her recent Cabo vacay pics.

Tropic like it's hot, the Victoria's Secret icon donned a white-hot bikini -- struttin' into the water, and showin' off her long n' lean physique layin' poolside.

0611-Alessandra-Ambrosio-Cabo-SUB-2

The 44-year-old captioned her Instagram post, "Beautiful days well spent in paradise ..." and shouted out the Montage Los Cabos -- a notable spot for the A-list stars like Demi Moore and Oprah.

0611-Alessandra-Ambrosio-Cabo-SUB-1

Wavy hair don't care, Ambrosio posted up with her hot man, Buck Palmer -- the duo both rockin' their swankiest beach attire.

Lookin' for more cheek of the week?! Vacay into our photo gallery for all the pics!

