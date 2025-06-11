Alessandra Ambrosio Turns Up Temps on Cheeky Cabo Vacay

Alessandra Ambrosio brought the beach vibes and bikini tides to Cabo -- the top model scorched social media with her recent Cabo vacay pics.

Tropic like it's hot, the Victoria's Secret icon donned a white-hot bikini -- struttin' into the water, and showin' off her long n' lean physique layin' poolside.

The 44-year-old captioned her Instagram post, "Beautiful days well spent in paradise ..." and shouted out the Montage Los Cabos -- a notable spot for the A-list stars like Demi Moore and Oprah.

Wavy hair don't care, Ambrosio posted up with her hot man, Buck Palmer -- the duo both rockin' their swankiest beach attire.