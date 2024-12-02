Alessandra Ambrosio's Hawaii Holiday Hot Shots

Let's face it, there's nothing like a good Alessandra Ambrosio hot shots gallery -- but this one really takes the cake!

Check it out ... the Brazilian model looks smoking in this collection of sexy photos, which show her having fun in the sun during a Hawaiian vacay.

Alessandra is seen frolicking in the sand, walking along the beach, lifting weights before beautiful mountains, enjoying a nice meal overlooking the sea and much, much more.

Oh, and did we mention what Alessandra was wearing? Well, as you can see, not very much ... she sported a bikini that accentuated her amazing figure.

By the way, her jeweler boyfriend, Buck Palmer, tagged along for the trip and also seemed to be having a blast.