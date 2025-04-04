Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Alessandra Ambrosio Packs On The PDA With Boyfriend In Tokyo

Alessandra Ambrosio PDA In Tokyo With Boyfriend!

Published
Celebs Vacaying In Japan
Launch Gallery
Tokyo Cuties Launch Gallery

Alessandra Ambrosio ain't holdin' back her love and affection for boyfriend Buck Palmer -- as the duo continue to share their Tokyo vacay photos on social media, and we are here for it all!

PDA all the way, Ambrosio and Palmer clearly can't keep their hands off each other ... even goin' in for the kill with a precious kissy selfie 😘.

0404-alessandra-ambrosio-japan-sub1_720

The cute couple enjoyed a beautiful day walking through a sakura park -- also known as a park with cherry blossoms.

Celebs With Cherry Blossoms
Launch Gallery
celebs 'N Cherry Blossoms Launch Gallery

Check out Alessandra's serene vacay in Japan and then head into our gallery of celebs with cherry blossoms 🌸!

related articles