Celebrity Dads With Their Mini-Mes

It's Dad's weekend, and we're kickin' it off with the rich n' famous and their mini-mes. After all, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, right?!

Posting their little ones with pride, Rob Lowe struck a shirtless pose with his son Johnny Lowe -- who's honestly givin' his old man a run for his money 💪, and Jeremy Bieber went golfing with Justin Bieber and shared a selfie in sunglasses.

And check out this cute pic of former basketball player and social media star Austin McBroom swaggin' out with his kid in their tuxedos.