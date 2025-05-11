Moms should be celebrated every day, but today is extra special, because it's Mother's Day!!! Let's shine the spotlight right on Hollywood's mamas and their precious mini-mes, who are totally stealing the show!

Working moms like Halle Bailey gets her fitness in while also havin' some mommy-and-me time with her son Halo ... Paris Hilton is always on-the-go with Phoenix and London, but when you're Paris, just throw on the matching PJs and hit the PJ!

And, Jessica Simpson threw on the matching shades and robes with her youngest daughter Birdie.

It doesn't get much cuter than moms and their mini-mes ... Once you've soaked up the cuteness overload, we've got a more daring gallery for you too -- Famous Moms Who Can Do Anything!