Stars Showing Off Their Bums at the Beach, See the Sunny Snaps!
Sun's Out, Buns Out For These Celeb Beach Bums!!!
Published
Summer's almost here ... which means we're about to be blessed with A-list beach bodies on display! From sexy swimsuits to fun in the sun, celebs can't help but capture their laid-back beach day booties.
Influencers like Stassie Karanikolaou and Tammy Hembrow love showing off their teeny bikinis while enjoying the sand and the surf ... and they're not the only ones!
Check out our gallery to see the stars soaking up the sun on the beach!