Celebs Eating French Fries For National French Fry Day
National Fry Day Celebs Love Fried Potatoes!!!
Published
It's National French Fry Day ... and what better way to celebrate than looking at hot celebs grubbing down.
See for yourself ... we have wrangled plenty of stars getting down on the favored finger food -- including Karol G, Hugh Jackman, Dua Lipa, Sami Sheen, Demi Moore and Tan France.
It might seem a little silly ... but the delicious holiday has been around since the early 2000s -- and in 2023, it officially shifted to the second Friday of July.
Bottom line ... today is awfully satis-frying.