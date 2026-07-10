Guess Who This 'Parent Trap' Kid Turned Into!

Before this cheesing cutie turned into a star, she was just growing up in Los Angeles, California and slaying commercials when she was just 6 years old.

She was born in Switzerland and starred alongside Lindsay Lohan in "The Parent Trap," and in more recent years appeared on "The Masked Singer" and "The Holiday Calendar." She was also set to play Diana Ross in the biopic "Michael" ... before her scenes were scrapped due to legal issues.