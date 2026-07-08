Guess Which Pro Tennis Player This Cute Girl Turned Into!
Guess Which Pro Tennis Player This Cute Girl Turned Into!
Published
Before this sweet girl decked out in flowers turned into a professional athlete, she was just playing tennis at 5 years old, and moved to Florida as a pre-teen to take her skills to the next level ...
At the 2014 Wimbledon Championships, she became the first Canadian player to reach a major singles final, where she finished runner-up to Petra Kvitová.
She also plays pickleball!