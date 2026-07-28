Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox Flaunt Beach Bodies On Yacht Trip with Pedro Pascal

"Friends" stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox are giving us "The One Where We've Still Got It" ... flaunting their incredible beach bodies during a star-studded yacht trip off Mallorca ... and Pedro Pascal is on board.

Jen slipped into a tiny black bikini top and bright pink bottoms ... soaking up the sun and taking a pedal kayak for a spin in the sea.

Courteney looked just as fit in a gray swim top and black bikini bottoms ... strapping on her flippers and getting in the water for some snorkeling.

The actresses had plenty of company aboard the yacht.

Jen's boyfriend, Jim Curtis, joined the getaway ... with Pedro lounging nearby.

The trip comes weeks after Courteney and longtime partner Johnny McDaid reportedly called it quits following more than a decade together ... so a little sunshine with her bestie probably came at the perfect time.

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As for Jen and Jim ... they're still going strong after she made their romance Instagram official last fall.