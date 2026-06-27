Courteney Cox & Longtime Partner Johnny McDaid Reportedly Split

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid fans might start to "Scream" like Gale Weathers when they hear this ... the longtime couple has reportedly separated.

According to a new report from the Daily Mail ... the pair ended their romance of more than a decade late last year.

The Mail reports the pair reached a point where they were basically living "different lives" ... so they ended things amicably.

One insider is quoted as saying, "Johnny speaks incredibly highly of Courteney. They had a very deep relationship and they remain extremely amicable. They are great friends and care about each other very much."

Courteney and Johnny met at a star-studded party she threw in 2013 ... when Ed Sheeran brought along Snow Patrol band members McDaid and Gary Lightbody.

Courteney told the story on Howard Stern's radio show back in 2022 ... revealing actor Sacha Baron Cohen made a not-so-subtle introduction when he told the men, "'Hey! Courteney wants to f*** one of you from Snow Patrol. And it's not you, Gary.'"

The ploy worked, and the pair started dating ... getting engaged in 2014 but calling it off in 2015. They got back together, but Courteney clarified they were no longer planning a wedding.