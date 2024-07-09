Courteney Cox Flaunts Bikini Body, Trolls Her Own Extreme Wellness Routine

Courteney Cox isn't just grinding at the gym -- she's having a blast with it too, as you can see in this clip of her poking fun at her own efforts to stay forever young ... in a bikini.

The "Friends" star took fans behind the scenes of her wellness routine regimen, flaunting her toned figure in a tiny sports bra as she explained she's not exactly thrilled with recently hitting the big 6-0 -- so she's doing what she's gotta do to stay fabulous.

CC launched into her grueling exercise routine ... powering through squats, pull-ups, crunches, cardio and arm rows like a champ.

She delivered a great punchline, though, by changing into a tiny bikini, topped off with a sheet face mask and a red-light therapy baseball hat ... while crawling out of her refrigerator's deep freeze!!!

Homemade cryotherapy ... as Court explained.

Looks like she's keeping things as cool as possible ... back in February, she shared a vid of herself attempting a cold plunge.

