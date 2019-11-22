Courteney Cox Thanks Paparazzo Who Saved Her Dogs' Lives

Thank You, Thank You, Thank You!!!

Courteney Cox is filled with gratitude and can't stop thanking the photographer who ran out onto the treacherous Pacific Coast Highway and saved her 2 pooches.

Courteney was leaving Giorgio Baldi restaurant Thursday night in Santa Monica and ran into the photog who scooped up her 2 Cavalier King Charles Spaniels after they bolted from her Malibu mansion onto the PCH.

Mind you ... Courteney profusely thanked the photog Wednesday after he handed off the dogs to her, but the appreciation was in full bloom at Giorgio Baldi.

The photog is really gracious ... making it clear he didn't want anything in return for saving her dogs -- not even a photo.