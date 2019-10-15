Jennifer Aniston Joins Instagram, Posts Pic of 'Friends' Cast Together

Say Hello to MY 'Friends'

Jennifer Aniston just joined the world of Instagram by reminding everyone some of her best friends are their "Friends." Translation: First class clout chasing!

Jen created her first account Tuesday morning on the social media platform, and her first post was a pic of herself hanging out with Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry.

It's unclear where or when the photo was taken, but Aniston was on Howard Stern's show last week and mentioned that she and her former costars were able to grab dinner together recently ... so it might be from that outing.

Jen captioned her pic, "And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM."

The weird thing is her account was temporarily taken down after being live for less than an hour, but it's up and running again. A few notable stats ... she's already over 120k followers, and she's following her ex, Justin Theroux.

It appears Aniston commented on LeBlanc's most recent IG post, too ... which was a 1994 cast photo he shared last month in honor of the 25th anniversary of the "Friends" premiere.

Jen wrote ... "You don't have to # me anymore."