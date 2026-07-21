Jennifer Aniston Exits Jennette McCurdy's 'Glad My Mom Died' Over Scheduling Conflict

Jennifer Aniston is out of Jennette McCurdy’s television adaptation of her hit memoir, "I'm Glad My Mom Died" ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the show is still being worked on and scripts are being written. However, we're told at some point Jennifer backed out due to scheduling conflicts.

The show has had a rocky development ... last year it almost fell apart.

The show was announced in June 2025 ... with Jennifer attached as an executive producer and starring as the fictional version of Jennette's mom.

A couple of months later, Puck reported director Jason Reitman dropped out of the project due to creative differences with Jennette. The outlet reported Jennette was opposed to Jason trying to make the show more comedic than the memoir.

Jason dropping out caused issues for the project. At the time, it was reported a new director needed to be found quickly ... due to Jennifer's busy schedule ... which never happened.