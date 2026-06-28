'Love Island' Star Alannah Keyser Speaks Out After Sudden Removal From Show

"Love Island USA" contestant Alannah Keyser is speaking out after being removed from the Peacock dating series following resurfaced footage and social media posts that sparked major backlash online.

Keyser took to TikTok shortly after being booted from the Villa to address the controversy. She explains the video in question is "six years old," adding that the language used is something she no longer uses today, saying plainly "It’s no longer in my vocabulary" while apologizing to those who were offended by her actions.

Keyser also pushed back on how she’s being portrayed on the show, suggesting the edit may not reflect her full experience in the villa, with the caption saying "remember that reality tv is HEAVILY edited & my chats/kisses with the other boys were unfortunately not aired."

According to her, key interactions -- particularly her conversations and connections with contestants of color during Casa Amor -- were not fully shown. Interactions that contributed to public perception after fans pointed out her limited screen time with them.

Keyser ended her statement with a black screen and text saying "the video cut but it's alwasy been in my nature to spread positivity and help others & I will continue to do so."

As we previously reported ... Peacock confirmed to TMZ that Keyser will no longer appear on the show after Thursday night’s episode last week.

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We're told the decision comes after a video showed her using the N-word while singing Roddy Ricch’s "The Box," along with an alleged past Instagram comment attributed to her that also included a racial slur.

The clips quickly spread across social media, triggering widespread criticism from fans ... however, production sources told TMZ the resurfaced video and social media posts were not publicly available during casting and vetting, and only emerged after Keyser had already joined the show.