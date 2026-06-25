'Love Island USA' Star Alannah Keyser Removed From Villa After Alleged Racist Video Surfaces

Alannah Keyser's time on "Love Island USA" has come to an end.

Peacock confirmed to TMZ ... Keyser will no longer be on the show after Thursday night's episode. The news comes after a video resurfaced allegedly showing her saying the N-word while singing Roddy Ricch's "The Box."

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An alleged past Instagram comment attributed to Keyser also appeared to include the racial slur and began circulating online as backlash quickly mounted.

Production sources tell TMZ ... the video and social media posts that recently surfaced appear to have not been shared publicly until after Keyser appeared on the show. We're told the material was not accessible during the production's contestant vetting process.

The controversy marks the second similar incident this season. Just weeks ago, Season 8 cast member Vasana Montgomery was removed from the villa after old videos resurfaced, appearing to show her using the N-word.

In one clip, Montgomery appeared to say the word while rapping along to a song. In another, she appeared to yell it while cheering on a friend playing an arcade game.