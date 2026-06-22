'Love Island' Star Alannah Keyser Slammed for Saying Racial Slur in a Song

Fans Want Her Sent Home For Dropping N-Word

'Love Island' bombshell Alannah Keyser is in hot water after a video appearing to alledgedly show her singing a racial slur started circulating online.

Alannah entered the Villa on Sunday night ... and just hours later a video of the 'Love Island' newbie resurfaced on social media ... which seems to show her using the n-word while singing a song.

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It doesn't look like this is a one-off ... Alannah also seemingly used the slur while leaving an Instagram comment.

It may not be a one-off ... because it looks like Alannah also used the slur while leaving an Instagram comment.

Alannah has not yet addressed the issue, but she's definitely got an uphill battle here ... fans have already entered a frenzy ... with one saying "KICK HER OUT IMMEDIATELYYYYYYY!"

Yeah ... that's not a reaction you wanna see after making your 'Love Island' debut.

We'll have to wait to lean Alannah's fate ... but history is not a good indication. Vasana Montgomery was kicked off this season for using the n-word on video, and last year Yulissa Escobar was kicked off the show after dropping the n-word on multiple podcast clips.