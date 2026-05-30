'Love Island USA' Vasana Montgomery Removed From Villa After Allegedly Using N-Word

Vasana Montgomery -- one of the announced cast members for season 8 of "Love Island USA" -- has already been kicked off the show ... TMZ has learned, after allegedly using a racial slur.

Here's the deal ... videos surfaced online which appear to show the contestant from Beaverton, Oregon using the n-word.

In one clip, Montgomery appears to say it while rapping along to a song ... while, in another, she yells it out while her friend is playing an arcade game.

Production sources tell TMZ ... Vasana will no longer be on the show.

Our sources say the videos that have surfaced on social media appear to be private videos -- clips not publicly shared until after the cast was announced, which is why they wouldn't have come up when production vetted Vasana.

We've reached out to Vasana ... no word back yet.

This season's cast has been under a microscope since they were all announced just a few days ago ... with contestant Kenzie Annis catching flak for posing with people who appear to be wearing MAGA attire.

Kenzie's family later pushed back ... with her dad, Tim, telling TMZ his daughter is not a Trumper and the family is not either.