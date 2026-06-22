MLB Trolls 'Love Island' Contestant Kenzie For Constant Splits

What do MLB players and "Love Island" contestants have in common?? A lot more than ya think ... 'cause the league pointed out how a good stretch doesn't always have to come in the 7th inning!!

Anyone watching Peacock's hit dating show is well aware of Kenzie's knack for breaking out in the splits at any given moment this season ... which has become her calling card in the villa.

kenzie and this damn spilts 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1O8VlNhrrS @muttio_

The dancer/nursing school graduate's most recent move came in a fit of rage as the boys moved over to Casa Amor to test connections with new bombshells on Sunday's episode ... leaving the ladies without their partners for the time being.

Resorting to what she knows best, Kenzie dropped it low right on the villa grass as the girls voiced their displeasure ... and social media had a field day with the stunt.

That includes MLB ... which hopped on X to poke some fun by sharing a highlight reel of first basement going the extra mile during games, captioning it "#loveislandusa kenzie be like:"

As for Kenzie's coupling with Corbin ... who knows if it'll survive Casa Amor, or if they're heading for Splitsville.