Hugh Grant Corrects Martin Brundle During Awkward F1 Gridwalk Interview

Hugh Grant had to pump the brakes on Martin Brundle during his latest F1 gridwalk ... after the longtime broadcaster tried to chat him up about a TV show he wasn't even in.

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The hilariously awkward exchange went down before the British Grand Prix, when Brundle spotted Hugh, who came as a guest of Ferrari, and asked about his allegiance to the Italian racing team.

Check it out ... Hugh explained he's a big Ferrari fan and said the team had invited him and two of his sons to the race.

Things went sideways when Brundle asked Hugh if he was returning for another season of "The Gentlemen" ... telling the actor he loved the show. Problem is ... Hugh starred in the 2019 movie "The Gentlemen," not the Netflix series of the same name.

Brundle then abruptly wrapped the interview, saying he had about 10 seconds left before the national anthem ... and just like that, he was off to find his next target.