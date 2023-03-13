Hugh Grant Blows Off Ashley Graham during Oscars Red Carpet Interview

Play video content ABC

Hugh Grant was borderline insulting to Ashley Graham on the red carpet before the Oscars ... barely answering her questions in a cringeworthy interview.

Grant, who later in the night referred to himself as a scrotum, seemed he could not be less interested as Graham peppered him with basic questions.

As for what he was wearing, everyone knows the drill ... Valentino, Mugler, Armani. Hugh's answer -- "Just my suit."

She also tried complimenting him on his cameo in Rian Johnson's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" -- and his answer was worse than an eye roll.

When Hugh got on stage before his peers, he seemed way more interested -- way more engaged.