Hugh Grant Blows Off Ashley Graham during Oscars Red Carpet Interview

Hugh Grant Eye-Rolling Oscars Interview ... Blows Off Ashley Graham
3/13/2023 6:35 AM PT
Hugh Grant was borderline insulting to Ashley Graham on the red carpet before the Oscars ... barely answering her questions in a cringeworthy interview.
Grant, who later in the night referred to himself as a scrotum, seemed he could not be less interested as Graham peppered him with basic questions.
As for what he was wearing, everyone knows the drill ... Valentino, Mugler, Armani. Hugh's answer -- "Just my suit."
She also tried complimenting him on his cameo in Rian Johnson's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" -- and his answer was worse than an eye roll.
When Hugh got on stage before his peers, he seemed way more interested -- way more engaged.
Hugh presented the award for Production Design with his "Four Weddings and a Funeral" co-star Andie MacDowell. He called himself a scrotum, but on the red carpet, he was scrotum adjacent.