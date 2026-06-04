Elon Musk's Daughter Vivian Wilson Storms Out of Interview After Question About Him

Play video content Video: Vivian Wilson Abruptly Ends Interview When Asked About Elon Musk Getty

Vivian Wilson's relationship with her famous father Elon Musk is so bad she cringes at the very mention of his name ... journalists in Spain just found out the hard way ... and it's all on video.

Check out this awkward exchange from the Desigual Vintage event in Ibiza ... where Vivian was blindsided by a reporter asking, "Your father the best, no?"

Vivian seems stunned ... and when she confirms they're asking her about Elon, she turns heel and storms off.

Needless to say, it wasn't exactly the glowing endorsement the reporter may have been fishing for here ... but TBH, the Spanish media would know Vivian's not a fan of her father's if they did any research on Elon's transgender daughter.

Vivian has been outspoken about her estrangement from Elon, with their fractured relationship becoming public after she came out as transgender and later dropped the Musk surname.