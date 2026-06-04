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Elon Musk's Daughter Vivian Wilson Storms Out of Interview After Question About Him

Elon Musk's Estranged Daughter Mention My Dad And I'm Outta Here!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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INTERVIEW UPSET
Video: Vivian Wilson Abruptly Ends Interview When Asked About Elon Musk
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Vivian Wilson's relationship with her famous father Elon Musk is so bad she cringes at the very mention of his name ... journalists in Spain just found out the hard way ... and it's all on video.

Check out this awkward exchange from the Desigual Vintage event in Ibiza ... where Vivian was blindsided by a reporter asking, "Your father the best, no?"

Elon Musk Hard At Work
Launch Gallery
Elon Musk Hard At Work Launch Gallery
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Vivian seems stunned ... and when she confirms they're asking her about Elon, she turns heel and storms off.

Needless to say, it wasn't exactly the glowing endorsement the reporter may have been fishing for here ... but TBH, the Spanish media would know Vivian's not a fan of her father's if they did any research on Elon's transgender daughter.

Vivian Wilson Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Vivian Wilson Through The Years Launch Gallery
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Vivian has been outspoken about her estrangement from Elon, with their fractured relationship becoming public after she came out as transgender and later dropped the Musk surname.

Back home or abroad, Elon's a dealbreaker for Vivian.

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