Elon Musk's Ex Ashley St. Clair Makes Wild Claims About His Role in Election, Source Denies

Elon Musk's ex, Ashley St. Clair, says the X owner alluded to using advanced technology in the 2024 election ... along with gaining sensitive information about voting. A source close to Elon adamantly denies the claims.

The former conservative commentator shared her tale on TikTok Monday ... posting a "Get Ready With Me" vid on the app, during which she explained Musk allegedly told her one night while they were alone that he had a bunch of lasers in space ready to help create an "anomaly in the matrix."

St. Clair says she told Elon not to say more when he said the piece he was talking about shouldn't even be on the proverbial chessboard -- because she didn't want to be deposed later on ... so, he never told her exactly what he meant by the comment.

She claims Elon sent her things like real-time data she doesn't think he ever should've had access to, given what she knows of political canvassing during campaign season.

St. Clair also says she remembers Elon bailing on her at Mar-a-Lago on Election Night ... texting her and saying he had to go because his team had numbers indicating Donald Trump was going to win -- because his team has the best "real-time data."

Musk shouldn't have had real-time data of a national election, St. Clair believes ... a big red flag in her eyes.

St. Clair ends her TikTok by saying she could take a boatload of hush money from Musk ... but she won't take it because she's not motivated by self-interest.

A source close to Elon tells TMZ, "This is total nonsense. The laser sky thing is just a three-dimensional chess metaphor, which she just doesn't understand."