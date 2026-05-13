Elon Musk Amplifies Online Whining About Christopher Nolan Casting Lupita Nyong'o

Elon Musk is firing shots at director Christopher Nolan over his upcoming movie "The Odyssey" ... joining in with the chorus of trolls on X who are bitching it's an insult that Lupita Nyong'o was cast as Helen of Troy -- AKA the legendary beauty of Greek mythology.

The Tesla billionaire and owner of X went on a spree retweeting -- to his 240 million followers -- posts accusing Nolan of being a "coward" for casting Lupita in a supposed attempt to boost chances to win awards ... including one post by conservative commentator Matt Walsh, claiming "not one person on the planet" sees Lupita as "the most beautiful woman in the world." Sure, Jan.

Elon also endorsed Walsh's other dopey X post ... which argued Nolan knew he would've been slammed as racist if he'd cast a white actress instead -- even comparing the outrage to casting Sydney Sweeney as "the most beautiful woman in Africa."

And Elon wasn't done there ... retweeting a meme suggesting Nolan is basically stomping all over Homer's grave -- that's the author of the ancient "Odyssey" epic, what the movie is based on -- with the casting choice. So, of course, Elon took it upon himself to amplify attacks since, as it was written in 8th century BC, Helen of Troy is “fair-skinned." And, obviously, there hasn't been a single interruption of the work since that time ... K.

Lupita's role in the highly anticipated blockbuster due out July 17 was officially confirmed Tuesday ... along with the reveal she'll also play Helen's sister, Clytemnestra, wife of Agamemnon.