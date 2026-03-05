Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Elon Musk's Daughter Vivian Wilson Flashes Nipples at Paris Photo Shoot

Vivian-Wilson-shutterstock-1
Vivian Wilson stripped off her top for a daring new photo shoot ... one we imagine her estranged dad, Elon Musk, may not be too happy about.

The model and social media personality posed for photos at Acne Studios fashion show in Paris, France Tuesday. Acne is a luxury brand originally from Sweden known for its minimalist style.

vivian wilson elon musk split sub getty
Wilson definitely embraced the minimalist aesthetic ... going with a shirt that provided scant coverage and revealed all of her boobs.

The 21-year-old peered out from behind a set of thick sunglasses ... a perfect supermodel pose, we gotta say.

In case you've missed all the drama between Vivian and her dad ... it kicked off back in 2020 when Vivian came out as transgender.

Musk has said hurtful things about Vivian's transition ... posting on X "The woke mind virus killed my son". Vivian has responded to Elon's barbs by claiming he was never around when she was young ... and even commenting on her dad's emails uncovered in the Epstein Files.

Wilson took her mother's last name in 2022 ... further separating herself from Elon.

Vivian's clearly happy to embrace her own style ... regardless of what her famous father thinks of her.

