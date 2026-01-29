Elon Musk Dropping Tesla Models S and X to Build Optimus Robots

Ever wanted a robot personal assistant? You might be in luck, then ... because Elon Musk is gonna start building a lot of 'em ... at the expense of a big chunk of his automotive division.

The Tesla CEO announced his plans to ramp up production on his Optimus humanoid robots during an earnings call on Wednesday -- and revealed a Tesla-producing factory would be repurposed to focus on building the 'bots, reports CNBC.

Musk announced he'll double the company's capital spending ‌to more than $20 billion this year, Reuters reports. Musk said Tesla would stop producing its Model S and X vehicles, and described the planned end of production as an “honorable discharge” for the vehicles.

Models S and X are two of the car manufacturer’s oldest models -- but they're not selling ... combined, they accounted for less than 3 percent of Tesla's global sales last year.

Elon said Tesla was planning to replace the production line for Models S and X “with a 1 million unit per year line of Optimus.” Earlier this month, Musk also noted a goal of Optimus some day accounting for 80 percent of Tesla's total value.

The Optimus is intended to be capable of completing a wide variety of tasks ... so if you ever fantasized about a robot babysitter, this might be the right time to think about ordering one.