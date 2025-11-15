Elon Musk's Estranged Daughter Vivian Wilson Performs at Spongebob Drag Event

Play video content MEGA

Are ya ready kids ... for Elon Musk's estranged daughter's NSFW dance at a "Spongebob Squarepants"-themed drag show???

Vivian Wilson -- one of the tech billionaire's eldest kids -- hit the stage in Downtown Los Angeles Friday night ... painting her face bright blue and embodying the essence of Squilliam Fancyson, Squidward's frenemy in the hit animated show.

In the drag show, it seems Squidward and Squilliam are lovers ... until Vivian's character turns down the other's proposal before lip-syncing to lyrics from Cupcakke's "Squidward Nose" -- a song focused on an appendage that certainly ain't a nose.

It's a passionate performance from the 21-year-old ... full of gyrating, handwaving and generally commanding the stage.

We can't imagine Elon's going to love to see it ... but, Vivian obviously doesn't care -- after all, she's openly attacked her dad online for allegedly being a deadbeat father.

Vivian's aired plenty of dirty laundry about her estranged relationship with the Tesla CEO online ... revealing she found out about the birth of her two-half siblings on Reddit.

Musk has insulted Vivian -- who is transgender -- repeatedly over the years ... including claiming at one point that the "woke mind virus" has killed his son. Wilson opted to take her mother's last name in 2022.

She made her drag debut in June and appeared at New York Fashion Week a few months later ... quickly gaining a massive following of nearly 1 million fans on social media.